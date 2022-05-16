Watch Corey Taylor perform acoustic covers of R.E.M., SpongeBob SquarePants and more









Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor performed an acoustic set featuring tracks by R.E.M., Audioslave, and even a version of the SpongeBob SquarePants theme tune during Florida’s Spookala event.

The star was performing at the horror convention at the Ocala Equestrian Center on May 14th and offered fans a 12-song set of brooding classics stripped down for an acoustic track.

The majority of the tracks that Taylor chose to perform during the intimate set were classics from other artists as he only opted to play two songs from his own solo album released back in 2020.

The Spookala convention famously offers horror fans a chance to meet some of their heroes and shop a range of vendors in specified Comic-Con fashion where fans often take to fancy dress for the occasion.

You can check out the full setlist and a few fan filmed performances below.

Black Eyes Blue

30/30-150 (Stone Sour song)

SpongeBob SquarePants Theme (Painty the Pirate & Kids)

Silverfish

Miracles (Stone Sour)

The One I Love (R.E.M.)

Wicked Game (Chris Isaak)

Song #3 (Stone Sour)

Brother (Stone Sour)

Getaway Car (Audioslave)

Through Glass (Stone Sour)

Spit it Out (Slipknot)

SpongeBob cover from London 2016: