New report finds that consumers are listening to more music than ever before









A new report has found that consumers are listening to music more than ever before. A study conducted by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, Engaging with Music 2022, shows that fans spend an average of 20.1 hours weekly listening to music, up from 18.4 in 2021. This means that we are listening to another 34 three-minute songs weekly.

The report collated the responses of over 44,000 people from 22 different countries and found that 46% of fans choose paid subscription music services. However, it was discovered that over 75% of these enjoy music across a variety of formats, including video, radio, television, film, gaming and more.

“This year’s Engaging with Music report paints a fascinating picture of how fans around the globe listen and engage with music today,” Frances Moore, the Chief Executive of the IFPI said. “It shows the results of record companies’ partnership with artists and their work to harness new technologies to connect fans with their favourite tracks in even more ways”.

Adding: “We continue our work to ensure that those seeking to profit from unlicensed and unauthorised music can’t threaten the vibrancy of a music ecosystem that is essential to artists and fans. Engaging with Music 2022 serves as a healthy and celebratory reminder of the true global importance and value of music and the need to protect and support it.”

Elsewhere, the report found that although radio remains a popular medium for consuming music, almost one in three respondents used unauthorised or unlicensed means of listening to or downloading music. More than 500 genres were identified in the survey.

The report concluded that music is a vital part of people’s well-being, with 69% saying that it is important for mental health and physical exercise. Covering many bases, the findings also highlighted that music is paramount for engagement in popular apps such as TikTok, with 63% of all time spent on short-form video apps on videos where music plays a central role.

IFPI’s Engaging with Music 2022 is out now, a global study looking at how people enjoy and engage with music around the world.



Download the full report https://t.co/gq2NYsmsKA#EngagingWithMusic2022 pic.twitter.com/DnC2rY2Xfs — IFPI (@IFPI_org) November 17, 2022