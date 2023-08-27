Exploring the conspiracy that Albrecht Dürer was a Jewish rebel









The epitaph of one of the finest painters to come out of the German Renaissance reads: “What was mortal of Albrecht Dürer lies beneath this mound”. The body of work Dürer left behind, over seven hundred engravings, paintings, woodcuts, and etchings, transcend mortality – serving as an enduring testament to Jewish persecution that predated the Holocaust.

Born in 1471, Dürer was considered a Christian artist in his lifetime, but the discoveries of art historian Elizabeth Garner have revealed him to have Jewish roots. She argued he was a hidden rebel, weaving secret codes into his art, professing: “I am now of the belief that the Holocaust couldn’t have happened as it did, were it not for the truth of the whole Dürer story,” during an interview with the Jewish Ledger.

As a native of Nuremberg, Dürer’s hometown was ordered to expel its Jewish population in the 1490s. The conspiracy against the Jews was engineered by Anton Koberger, and the ensuing power struggle in Nuremberg meant Dürer was used as a pawn.

“It was against this backdrop that Dürer, pawn and hidden Jew, was made the weapon of mass destruction against his own people, for Dürer had to publish The Apocalypse, or his family would face deportation, torture, or death,” explained Garner.

He was tasked with transforming a relatively unthreatening image in earlier illustrated Bibles into a chaotic piece, with the sweeping diagonal motion flowing across it enhancing its impact. Garner suggests that although he was forced to create it, it was also an act of revenge. “In 1349,” she explains, “the Black Death hit Nuremberg, there was a major pogrom against the Nuremberg Jews.”

The Jewish area of the city was desecrated, its synagogue, the mikvah, school, and cemetery destroyed – and 17 Nuremberg Patrician families built their mansions on the desecrated Jewish land. “Within The Apocalypse, Dürer enshrines the biggest scandals and humiliations of these families as revenge,” she suggests.

It’s notable that the observers in the piece become victims as well. They are either mown down by the force of the four horsemen or cower below them, a stark reminder that nobody would be spared judgment when the end days came.

But his revenge was not just in the art in a thematic sense but consuming every molecule of it. Garner believes he used poisonous pigments in his work in an effort to protect his secret messaging – but also in an act of slow violence against his Christian patrons.

“Notice that these paintings are almost all lead white, vermilions, green, orpiment, and black,” Garner and co-author Joe Kiernan write in a blog post on Four Apostles, which Dürer gave to the city fathers of Nuremberg. “Albrecht really wanted to take revenge on the whole government, the City Council, where every day they would be inhaling the noxious fumes,” they write. “He even donated them and got paid for his work”.

Although art historians have often missed key Jewish symbolism in his painting – even as overt as Jewish wedding rings, these often unassuming details mean the family history Dürer was forced to suppress lived on. As Garner argues, his family knew the horror of what they faced, and their only tool was encoded in his art. “That was their only weapon,” she said. “Their only chance to get the truth to survive.”