The concert that changed Paul McCartney and George Harrison’s lives









Paul McCartney was a year older than George Harrison at school, and they didn’t become friends until they were teenagers. Unsurprisingly, their shared love of music caused the duo to bond, and before they grew close, they both attended a show by Lonnie Donegan at the Liverpool Empire that had a life-altering impact.

The concert took place in 1956, shortly after McCartney lost his mother. Donegan had a hit the year prior with ‘Rock Island Line’, which spread fast around Liverpool and made everybody take up an interest in skiffle music. Initially, when The Beatles began making music together, they were called The Quarrymen and were shaped by artists similarly to Donegan.

It was a gig that opened McCartney’s eyes to an invigorating new world and inspired him to pick up a guitar. Macca was still grieving the death of his mother, and learning to play an instrument helped give him a sense of belonging during an incredibly dark time.

Paul’s brother, Mike, later recalled, “It was just after my mother’s death that it started. It became an obsession. It took over his whole life. It just came along at that time and became an escape.”

Both McCartney and Harrison were in attendance, and although they didn’t know each other at the time of seeing him perform, Donegan was a pivotal part of the early stages of their relationship. After speaking on the school bus, Macca invited George to his house to look at his teach-yourself-to-play Lonnie Donegan book. “We learned a couple of chords from it and managed to play ‘Don’t You Rock Me Daddy’O’,” Harrison later remembered.

In an interview with Disc, Harrison added: “Lonnie and skiffle seemed made for me…it was easy music to play if you knew two or three chords, and you’d have a tea-chest as bass and washboard, and you were on your way.”

Harrison also once revealed Donegan was the first artist he truly connected with on a profound level. He said: “I’d been aware of pop singers before him, like Frankie Laine and Johnny Ray, but never really taken much interest in them. I don’t think I thought I was old enough for them. But Lonnie Donegan and skiffle just seemed made for me.”

Before learning the guitar, McCartney played the trumpet, but after seeing Donegan live, he realised his ambition to sing and needed to switch instruments. He later recalled, “Then I realised that I wasn’t going to be able to sing with this thing stuck in my mouth, so I asked my dad if he’d mind if I swapped it for a guitar, which also fascinated me. He didn’t, and I traded my trumpet in for an acoustic guitar, a Zenith, which I still have.”

Although they were still strangers in 1956, Lonnie Donegan’s masterclass at the Liverpool Empire provided both McCartney and Harrison with a clear vision of what an artist should be. Poetically, years later, they’d grace that same stage together.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.