Conan Gray shares new song ‘Winner’









American pop singer-songwriter Conan Gray has returned with a brand new single, ‘Winner’.

A delicate piano ballad filled with imagery of moving on and leaving the worst of life behind, ‘Winner’ isn’t at all upbeat or exuberant, despite its title. Instead, ‘Winner’ is a hard-worn victory, one that comes with bittersweet consequences and melancholy.

Produced by Greg Kurstin, best known for his work with Adele and the Foo Fighters, Gray has already played ‘Winner’ in his live shows, giving it its live debut at Outside Lands Music Festival in San Francisco earlier this year.

“I wrote this song at 2am. Everything at the piano just spilled out all at once,” Gray explained in a statement. “It was a moment where I finally felt like ‘Fine. Great job. You did it. You hurt me more than anybody ever could hurt me.’ And oddly it felt nice.”

“I see now that there is a certain freedom that comes from recognizing that you’ve been hurt: in no longer running, and just facing the fact that ‘you win, you hurt me’,” he adds. “I hope this song helps people find a little piece of that freedom.”

‘Winner’ follows Gray’s most recent single, ‘Never Ending Song’, which was released earlier this year. Gray hasn’t announced any specific plans for a follow up to his sophomore album, 2022’s Superache, but he has the initial building blocks in place.

Check out the lyric video for ‘Winner’ down below.