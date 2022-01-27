Read the complete screenplay for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’









The debates around superhero films have only intensified in recent years, with many claiming that they are an existential threat to arthouse cinema. However, modern masters such as Paul Thomas Anderson have insisted that projects such as Spider-Man: No Way Home are incredibly important as they convince people to attend film screenings at theatres.

That’s exactly what happened in the case of No Way Home which became a sensational success, grossing over $1.6 billion at the global box office and ensuring that Marvel’s 2021 was fruitful. While the studio had struggled with the reception of films like Eternals, No Way Home saw Marvel returning to the formulaic entertainment that fans love.

Earning $587million over the opening weekend itself, the latest Spider-Man film was very effective in making people revisit the traditional theatre experience. This had, of course, been diminishing since the beginning of the pandemic as many bought subscriptions to streaming services like Netflix which have become a household essential now.

In a recent interview, Holland hit back at the people who dismiss Marvel projects by claiming that it is real art: “You can ask [Martin] Scorsese, ‘Would you want to make a Marvel movie?’ But he doesn’t know what it’s like because he’s never made one.. The way I break down the character, the way the director etches out the arc of the story and characters – it’s all the same, just done on a different scale. So I do think they’re real art.”

As a part of its publicity campaign, the Spider-Man: No Way Home team have published the full screenplay for the latest Marvel venture online for anybody to read. Written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, the script might be a good guiding tool for aspiring artists who want to work on superhero films in the future as well as fans.

Read the full script of Spider-Man: No Way Home here.