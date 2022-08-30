From Bob Dylan to The Beatles: The complete playlist of songs featured in Stephen King's books









Stephen King is many things – the world’s most popular horror fiction writer, a knowledgable cinephile and a music aficionado. In fact, most Stephen King fans can get a sense of the acclaimed writer’s taste in music just by reading his novels because many of his personal favourites are mentioned throughout his oeuvre.

Most people know King for his unforgettable creations within the horror domain, especially due to the popularity of novels like The Shining and Carrie, among others. However, King has written on various subjects outside the genre – ranging from political commentary to critiques of popular culture.

He has been closely associated with the music world due to his habit of mentioning iconic songs in his novels. In addition to these passive links, King has interacted with many music icons throughout his life. He also interviewed AC/DC in 1986 while working on his directorial debut, Maximum Overdrive.

While writing for multiple prestigious publications, King published many year-end lists that featured his current preferences and favourite classics. These championed the works of a diverse range of artists, from Sam Cooke to James McMurtry, whom King fondly referred to as “alt-country’s poet laureate”.

He also published a public defence of Bob Dylan’s Nobel Prize win where he wrote: “My kids listen to Dylan, and so do my grandkids. That’s three generations. That’s real longevity and quality. Most people in pop music are like moths around a bug light; they circle for a while and then there’s a bright flash and they’re gone. Not Dylan.”

If you’re a Stephen King fan and have been looking for one playlist which contains most of King’s favourite songs, look no further. We have sourced a massive playlist which contains more than 220 songs mentioned in King’s novels. Since it’s a collaborative playlist, you also have the option of adding your own discoveries.

The playlist also contains multiple entries by one of King’s favourites – Bruce Springsteen. The writer actually met Springsteen in New Jersey when a young girl approached them at a local restaurant. King recalled that Springsteen smiled and reached into his pocket for a pen, but “she said, ‘Aren’t you Stephen King?’ It was one of the best moments of my young life!”

Check out the full playlist below.