Movie of the Week: Commending the virtues of Patagonia with 'Public Trust'









“Earth is now our only shareholder,” the Patagonia website now reads after the unprecedented decision of the billionaire founder of the outdoor fashion brand, Yvon Chouinard, to give the company away to climate change charities. In a modern capitalist landscape which has seen the growth of 1,000 billionaires since last year, this entirely moral decision stands as a glowing beacon of hope for the future of the environment.

Never entering the industry with the intention of becoming a billionaire, Chouinard was a rock climbing fanatic who merely wanted to make metal climbing spikes for himself and his friends, only to see the niche business grow and swell into an international sportswear brand. Founded back in 1973, Patagonia is now hauling in a 2022 figure of $1.5bn, but the founder never ran the business like a capitalist venture, telling the New York Times he was “horrified to be seen as a billionaire”.

Chouinard’s recent decision, therefore, never came as a surprise to form, telling news outlets that his donations to climate charities will amass to around $100m, with all Patagonia profits going to outside organisations. “Despite its immensity, the Earth’s resources are not infinite, and it’s clear we’ve exceeded its limits,” the founder said in a statement, adding, “Instead of extracting value from nature and transforming it into wealth, we are using the wealth Patagonia creates to protect the source”.

Such a public rejection of consumerism and capital gain should be celebrated en masse by a global population that is struggling to contend with the threat of climate change, with Chouinard setting an example by which other billionaires of the world should feel compelled to follow.

Having given his time and resources to spreading messages of environmentalism during his time at the top of the company, Chouinard worked as an executive producer for the 2020 movie Public Trust, a documentary funded by Patagonia that looks into the public ownership of the American countryside. Teaming up with the noted environmentalist and iconic film star Robert Redford, who also serves as executive producer, Chouinard creates a film that challenges national perceptions and acts as a rousing call to action.

Helmed by David Byars, Public Trust focuses on the urgent importance of protecting the 640 million acres of America’s public lands from the exploitation of national businessmen who wish to mine into the earth for precious resources. Explaining the modern and historical importance of these lands staying in the hands of the American people (and out of the grubby mitts of industries and politicians), the documentary is a passionate piece of cinema that speaks personally to the consciousness of the viewer themselves.

Made and released in 2020, the themes of Patagonia’s environmental exploration remain desperately urgent, with public lands across America, including the Utah desert, the Boundary Waters of Minnesota and the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge of Alaska, all facing very real threats from powerful influence. Whilst Public Trust is a compelling political plea to challenge these aforementioned environmental emergencies, it is also a tender nod of affection to the beauty of the American wilderness.