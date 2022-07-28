New comic book published depicting the life of Stevie Nicks









A new comic book covering the life and career of Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks has been published.

Yesterday, TidalWave Comics announced that they were adding the singer to its ‘Female Focus’ comic book series, which focuses on women who have made a significant impact on the world.

Titled Female Force: Stevie Nicks, the 22-page comic book details the life and career of Nicks and was helmed by author Michael Frizell and illustrator Ramon Salas. The new comic is available both in hard copy and digital formats, and the cover art can be seen on TidalWave’s Instagram post below.

Author Frizell said in a press statement: “There’s a popular meme that talks about how Taylor Swift writes sad songs about her exes, but Stevie Nicks makes her exes sing songs she wrote about them explaining how horrible they are, and every time I see it, I laugh”.

Frizell added: “Stevie’s fearlessness makes her a rock legend and explains her staying power and popularity.”

Other famous females covered earlier in the ‘Female Force’ series include Dolly Parton, Donna Summer, Tina Turner, Betty White, Michelle Obama, Barbra Streisand, Cher and Gloria Steinem.

Elsewhere, the Fleetwood Mac singer has recently announced the remaining dates of her 2022 US tour. See all remaining dates below.

Stevie Nicks US tour 2022:

September

Friday 2th-Sunday 04 – Snowmass, CO – JAS Aspen Snowmass

Thursday 8th – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival

Saturday 10th – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival

Tuesday 13th – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Saturday 17th – Asbury Park, NJ – Sea.Hear.Now Festival

Monday 19th – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Thursday 22nd – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheatre

Saturday 24th – Bridgeport, CT – Sound on Sound Festival

Friday 30th – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival

October

Monday 3rd – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Thursday 6th – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sunday 9th – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Wednesday 12th – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sunday 16th – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

Wednesday 19th – Charleston, SC – CreditOne Stadium

Saturday 22nd – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Tuesday 25th – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Friday 28th – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre