Colin Farrell reveals the movie that makes him feel ashamed









Following his ‘Best Actor’ nomination for The Banshees of Inisherin, Colin Farrell has looked back at his career and revealed the one movie in his filmography that makes him feel ashamed.

Speaking about starring in the 2004 epic Alexander, he revealed that the Oliver Stone-directed project failed to hit the heights they had dreamed of. “Expectation is a dangerous thing,” Farrell opined. “Alexander was a story that Oliver Stone had dreamed of since he was in college.”

He continued: “So, as grand as it was, as global as it was, as political as it was, as thrilling as it was, as violent as it was, and as sensual as it was, it was really personal — to Oliver and to me.”

Given the lofty expectations, the cast and crew were buoyant and expecting Oscars glory during the production, only to be left sorely disappointed. When he was informed that the film didn’t live up to the hype through second-hand sources, he was puzzled.

“I was like: ‘Well, what do you mean not good?’ I felt so much shame,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “I found myself in a place where with everyone I met, I wanted to say: ‘Have you seen Alexander? If you have, I’m really sorry’. I’m not even joking. I wasn’t going to give them their $20million back, but…”

So, he ventured to a ski resort to regroup, and since then the failure has informed the way that he approaches new projects.