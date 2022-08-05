Watch Colin Farrell in the brand new trailer for 'The Banshees Of Inisherin'









Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson have reunited, 14 years after the release of Martin McDonagh’s In Bruges, to appear in the director’s brand new movie, The Banshees Of Inisherin.

Released slap-bang in the middle of awards season, the new comedy drama will receive its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September. Alongside the proven comedy pairing of Gleeson and Farrell, the awards contender also stars such celebrated actors as Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan, the latter of whom recently appeared as the caped crusader’s cackling arch-nemesis Joker in The Batman.

Distributed by Searchlight Pictures, the synopsis reads, “Set on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland, The Banshees Of Inisherin follows lifelong friends Padraic (Farrell) and Colm (Gleeson), who find themselves at an impasse when Colm unexpectedly puts an end to their friendship”.

Continuing, it adds, “A stunned Padraic, aided by his sister Siobhan (Condon) and troubled young islander Dominic (Keoghan), endeavours to repair the relationship, refusing to take no for an answer. But Padraic’s repeated efforts only strengthen his former friend’s resolve and when Colm delivers a desperate ultimatum, events swiftly escalate, with shocking consequences”.

Writer and director Martin McDonagh, sprang to international success in 2017 with the awards sensation Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, starring Frances McDormand, Sam Rockwell and Woody Harrelson. Ever since, McDonagh’s filmography has become far more adored, with the likes of In Bruges and Seven Psychopaths being appreciated long after its release.

With a release date set for Friday, October 21st, keep your eyes peeled for this one to stay ahead of the curve.