Cola share new track and announce debut album









Cola - 'So Excited' 7.6

Cola, the successor to Montreal post-punk legends Ought, have shared a new track, ‘So Excited’, and released details of their upcoming debut album, Deep in View, which is due to be released on May 20th via Fire Talk Records.

Back in November 2021, Ought announced their break-up after nine years and three critically lauded albums. However, band members Tim Darcy and Ben Stidworthy announced at the same time that they had embarked on a new project called Cola alongside U.S. Girls/The Weather Station drummer, Evan Cartwright.

This huge announcement didn’t end there either. The band also explained how they’d signed to Fire Talk Records, and then instantly offered up their debut single, ‘Blank Curtain’, which didn’t disappoint. Featuring one of Stidworthy’s classic basslines, it had far more of a groove than anything Ought ever produced.

And now, we can say the same about ‘So Excited’. Fusing flecks of The Strokes with Ought’s punchier moments, it’s a pulsating piece that, although minimal, has a constant pull, drawing you in and taking you for a ride. Darcy’s vocal melody is catchy as hell, and it dances around Stidworthy’s grooving bassline well. Interestingly, it was with this song that the new project initially came together united.

“We would talk about this track as the ‘capstone’ of the Cola record,” Darcy explained. “It was that song that we would warm up with and get tight on since it was one of the first to really come together, plus it’s fun to play. There are Cola songs of mine that predate this one but this was the one I was working on when Ben told me he was going to come back from grad school and we talked about jamming together. It clicked when we played it out with Evan and from there we decided to work on songs for a new project.”

“The first song Tim showed me, I had this special bassline which I had been playing at Ought soundchecks and was saving for the right moment,” Stidworthy counted. “It fit perfectly in the first phrase of the chorus and felt like it was a sign.”

Deep in View takes its names from celebrated philosopher Alan Watts’ anthology of the same name. Taking off from where Ought left, the band will be focusing more on elegant grooves and syncopated rhythms than their past iteration and offering up a sharp commentary of modern life.

It will be interesting to hear just how much difference the album has to Ought’s material, but in reality, that doesn’t matter too much. We’re glad Darcy and Stidworthy are back, and if the first two Cola singles are anything to go by, Deep in View is sure to be a treat.

Listen to ‘So Excited’ below.