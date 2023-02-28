‘Cocaine Bear’ spin-off ‘Attack of the Meth Gator’ has bee confirmed









Following the unexpected success of Cocaine Bear, directed by Elizabeth Banks, news of a parody movie Attack of the Meth Gator has been confirmed by film distributor The Asylum.

Cocaine Bear stars Keri Russell, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Christian Convery, Alden Ehrenreich, Brooklynn Prince and more. Notable, the film also boasts Ray Liotta in his final on-screen appearance. The synopsis, inspired by an actual incident in 1895, follows an American black bear that ingests millions of dollars worth of lost cocaine, making it the most dangerous predator in the world.

Banks’ film was released on February 24th to positive reviews and a worldwide gross of $28million.

A teaser for a new instalment in the drug-fuelled predator series has been made. The distribution company tweeted an image of a potential movie poster showcasing a monstrous alligator and the film’s title. The tweet is captioned: “Hold our bear… I mean, beer. Coming for your life this summer.”

This was followed by an additional tweet confirming that the project is actual by Asylun’s standards, as the company responded to a comment: “Please tell me this real and not a joke!” with “This is real! We’re pumping the meth into Floridas fresh water reserves as we speak!”

Like Cocaine Bear, this upcoming feature is reportedly based on an actual event. According to Time Magazine, there were reports of a Tennessee town warning residents not to flush their drugs, mainly meth) down the toilet, as the substances could infect the water and any gators living there.

“On a more or less serious note, folks … please don’t flush your drugs, m’kay,” the police shared, as reported by The Guardian. “Our sewer guys take great pride in releasing water that is cleaner than what is in the creek, but they are not really prepared for meth”.

They added: “Ducks, geese, and other fowl frequent our treatment ponds and we shudder to think what one all hyped up on meth would do. Furthermore, if it made it far enough we could create meth-gators in Shoal Creek and the Tennessee River down in North Alabama. They’ve had enough methed-up animals the past few weeks without our help. So, if you need to dispose of your drugs just give us a call and we will make sure they are disposed of in the proper way.”

However, this was later confirmed as a joke, as a Tennessee police department posted on Facebook: “Alas, the meth-gator is not real. Let’s say that again: THE METH GATOR IS NOT (at this time) REAL.”

News on Attack of the Meth Gator’s cast and crew is yet to be shared.

