Watch Coachella Day 2 (Weekend 2) live: Boygenius, The Breeders and more









Last weekend, thousands of music lovers gathered in the Colorado Desert for the first weekend of Coachella Festival. For three days, the likes of Blink-182, BlackPink and Bad Bunny wowed audiences both in Colorado and around the world.

The second weekend kicked off on Friday with performances from Bad Bunny, Gorillaz, Burna Boy, Becky G, Pusha T, Doechii, Record Safari, Chemical Brothers, Metro Boomin, SG Lewis, YUNGBLUD, Malaa, Dombresky and Blondie, Muna and Yves Tumor.

Today (Saturday, 22nd), The Coachella Stage will host the likes of Rosalía and Charlie XCX, with EDM maestro Calvin Harris closing the night at 11:35 PM. Meanwhile, Australian nu-soul pioneers Hiatus Kaiyote will take to the Outdoor Stage alongside Phoebe Bridgers’ indie supergroup Boygenius, Swedish DJ Eric Prydz, Rebulation, Earthgang and more.

On the Mojave Stage, you can catch Snail Mail, Underworld, Labrinth, Yung Lean, Remi Wolf, Jai Paul and AG Club, while the Sonora stage will be welcoming The Breeders, Bakar, $uicideboy$, The Linda Lindas, Ethel Cain, Destroy Boys, Bratty, Scowl, Horsegirl and Buster Jarvis. Note that Coachella will be streaming the Yuma stage, not Sonora, on Weekend 2.

If you’ve managed to secure a ticket, all of this awaits you. If you weren’t so fortunate, fear not – Coachella has set up a live-streaming service. You can access each stage via a different channel, allowing you to catch up on anything you missed yesterday and tune into today’s events live. To help you out, we’ve compiled a list of stage times for each performance alongside the channel they can be found on. You’re welcome.

Coachella Day 2 (weekend 2) Schedule:

Channel 1 (Coachella Stage):

2:20 PM: Brn Luxxry

3:00 PM: Marc Rebillet

4:20 PM: 070 Shake

5:35 PM: Charli XCX

7:00 PM: Rosalía

9:00 PM: BlackPink

11:35 PM: Calvin Harris

Channel 2 (Outdoor Theater):

1:40 PM: Yimbo

3:00 PM: Rebelution

4:10 PM: Earthgang

5:20 PM: Hiatus Kaiyote

6:35 PM: Sofi Tukker

8:10 PM: Boygenius

10:20 PM: Eric Prydz Presents Holo

Channel 3 (Sahara):

1:50 PM: Vanessa Michaels

3:20 PM: Flo Milli

4:20 PM: Kenny Beats

5:30 PM: Elderbrook

6:50 PM: Diljit Dosanjh

8:05 PM: Tale of Us

10:20 PM: The Kid Laroi

11:45 PM: $uicideboy$

Channel 4 (Mojave):

12:50 PM: Wave Groove

2:10 PM: AG Club

3:10 PM: Snail Mail

4:15 PM: Yung Lean

5:20 PM: Mura Masa

6:25 PM: Remi Wolf

7:40 PM: Jai Paul

9:05 PM: Underworld

10:35 PM: Labrinth

Channel 5 (Gobi):

1:10 PM: dxsko

2:30 PM: Elyanna

3:35 PM: UMI

4:40 PM: Dinner Party

5:55 PM: Shenseea

7:00 PM: Yaeji

8:20 PM: Eladio Carrión

9:30 PM: Monolink

10:40 PM: Chromeo

11:55 PM: Donavan’s Yard

Channel 6 (Yuma):

12.00 PM: Talon

1:00 PM: Francis Mercier

2.00 PM: Chloe Caillet

15.00 PM: Colyn

4.15 PM: Mathame

5.30 PM: DJ Tennis + Carlita

6.45 PM: Jan Blomqvist

8.00 PM: WhoMadeWho

9.00 PM: Hot Since 82

11.00: Keinemusik



