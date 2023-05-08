Coachella 2023: Skrillex, Four Tet and Fred Again share footage of complete set









Skrillex, Four Tet and Fred Again have shared a recording of their complete closing set from the second weekend of Coachella 2023.

The trio of electronic artists took the ‘TBA’ slot following Blink-182 on the main stage on Sunday. This came after Frank Ocean withdrew from weekend two due to the leg fractures sustained in the run-up to his first show at this year’s festival. During his only headline performance, Ocean maintained he wasn’t there to promote a new album, adding, “not that there’s not a new album. But there’s not right now.”

In February, Skrillex, Four Tet, and Fred Again performed a surprise set at Madison Square Garden, which sold out in 20 minutes. Before that, they played three last-minute shows in London the previous month. “Actually now they are saying Madison Square Garden sold out in 3 minutes,” Skrillex clarified on Twitter for the February show. “Regardless that’s too surreal”. Elsewhere, Fred Again commented on the quick sale of tickets, writing on Twitter that “MSG sold out in a matter of seconds.”

At Coachella, the trio played for 90 minutes, and a caption of the YouTube bio reads: “Here it is – the already legendary Coachella 2023 Weekend 2 closing set.”

Watch the set below.