Coachella 2023: Jai Paul takes the stage for first ever concert









The English musician Jai Paul has performed for the very first time at Coachella.

Social media footage gave fans insight into the gig, which didn’t officially stream, with the artist opening with ‘Higher Res’ and ‘He’, before delivering his popular songs ‘Jasmine’, ‘Str8 Outta Mumbai’ and more. As well as performing his most well-known songs, Jai Paul debuted a new song titled ‘So Long’ and was joined on-stage by his brother A.K. Paul, alongside other bandmates Fabiana Palladino, Isaac Kizito and Rocco Palladino.

Having only released three singles since 2020, Jai Paul has been one of the most curious draws of Coachella 2023.

As well as his adventures in music, Jai Paul also took the time out to appear in the FX TV series Atlanta alongside the likes of Donald Glover, LaKeith Stanfield, Zazie Beetz and Brian Tyree Henry. The musician only made a cameo appearance in one instalment of the show (season three, episode three) that follows two friends trying to make it through the rap scene whilst fighting outside influences.

Take a look at some of the social media videos of Jai Paul’s set below.

