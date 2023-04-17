Coachella 2023: Acrobat sent to hospital after big fall









An acrobat working at Coachella was rushed to a nearby hospital on Saturday night after a big fall from a height during one of the performances. The dancer, who is yet to be named, was performing from a height on a suspended ribbon during a DJ set when she made a mistake and fell to the floor.

TMZ, who caught the fall on video, have reported that the dancer’s “leg appeared to slip, causing her to slam to the ground between 2 speakers”. They also noted that it is still “unclear if she suffered an injury in the air or simply lost her grip”.

The dancer reportedly remained motionless on the floor as her fellow performers rushed to help her. Meanwhile, the audience tried unsuccessfully to get the DJ to stop the music. Paramedics arrived a moment later and moved the acrobat from the stage on a stretcher. According to TMZ, she was conscious and blinking her eyes at this point.

A comment from Coachella and an update on the dancer’s condition are expected in due course but as yet, have not arrived.

The accident comes four years after the death of a Coachella stagehand. The man had been climbing the scaffold of a stage under construction when he fell 60 feet to his death. In a statement shortly after, Goldenvoice, the production company behind Coachella, said the man “[had] been with our team for 20 years in the desert and was doing what he loved. He was a hard-working and loving person that cared deeply about his team. As our lead rigger, he was responsible for the countless incredible shows that have been put on at the festival.”