CMAT shares new single ‘Where Are Your Kids Tonight’ with John Grant









Irish singer CMAT has continued to tease her forthcoming second album CrazyMad, For Me with the release of the new single ‘Where Are Your Kids Tonight’.

CMAT is not alone with her latest track. Accompanying her on the song is John Grant, who was known for his work with the alternative rock band The Czars before carving out an impressive career on his own. Grant’s last release was his fifth solo album, Boy From Michigan in 2021.

Additionally, Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson said of the song in a statement, “It’s kind of inspired by this image I had of entering a waterfall-like portal from an Irish kids’ show called ‘Foreign Exchange’ where I’m looking at 1988 and 2023 at the exact same time every time I look at myself in the mirror”.

Thompson also talked about the power behind Grant’s voice on the collaboration, explaining, “His performance really adds the layer of profundity that I was looking for to carry off the two-ages-staring-at-each-other angle. Love him so much”.

Explaining her reasoning for working with Grant, CMAT said: “When I was writing it I always said to myself, ‘It would be so good if we could get someone like John Grant on this’, because a) his body of lyrics reflects my own life and b) I never thought we would get him”.

This comes after CMAT’s recent show at Glastonbury, where she played on the Woodsies Stage and also provided an acoustic set for the BBC which aired after Elton John’s masterclass. She has also been touring as one of the opening acts for Florence and the Machine.

‘Where Are Your Kids Tonight’ is to appear on her latest album CrazyMad, For Me, scheduled for release on October 13th.