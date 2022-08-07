Clu Gulager, ‘Return of the Living Dead’ actor, dies aged 93









Clu Gulager, a veteran American film and TV actor known for his performances in various projects such as Return of the Living Dead and The Virginian, passed away at the age of 93.

Born in Holdenville, Oklahoma, Gulager worked with French actor/filmmaker Jean Louis Barrault during a one-year scholarship programme in Paris. This experience encouraged him to enter the film industry, and he started by appearing in minor roles on multiple television productions in the 1950s.

The late actor’s daughter-in-law, Diane Goldner, shared a statement: “Clu was as caring as he was loyal and devoted to his craft, a proud member of the Cherokee nation, a rule-breaker, sharp and astute and on the side — always — of the oppressed. He was good-humoured, an avid reader, tender and kind. Loud and dangerous. He was shocked that he lived for even a day after Miriam Byrd-Nethery, the love of his life, died 18 years ago.”

Acclaimed director Sean Baker also posted a tribute to Gulager, who had collaborated with him on Tangerine. Baker wrote: “RIP Clu Gulager. I had the honour to work with the legend in Tangerine and a fashion shoot for V Magazine in 2016. He was incredibly talented, hilarious, gentle and kind. And he adored cinema. We will miss you Clu.”

Throughout his prolific career, Gulager delivered iconic performances in many memorable projects such as The Last Picture Show. According to the reports, the actor passed away due to natural causes on Friday, August 5th.

