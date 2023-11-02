Cloud Nothings return with new single ‘Final Summer’

Ohio indie band Cloud Nothings have returned with their first single since 2021, the year of their seventh studio album, Shadow I Remember. The new track marks the band’s debut release with Pure Noise Records.

‘Final Summer’ is an introspective yet uplifting track of self-evaluation and acceptance. “I have some thoughts / I have some dreams / But I need to be happy with what I’ve got for me,” Dylan Baldi sings in the chorus.

In a press statement, Baldi revealed the single is about “reconciling past versions of myself with the self I see when I look in the mirror every morning, always trying to learn more and using that knowledge to take the leaps of faith that are necessary to try new things and continue living and growing.”

“Cloud Nothings has been around for 14 years now, and we wouldn’t have been able to power through the many ups and downs of those years without taking the chorus of ‘Final Summer’ to heart,” he added.

The singer also revealed his excitement about working with Pure Noise, adding: “It’s exciting to be on a label with so many great punk bands, and it’s going to be inspiring to see our music standing alongside the myriad sick records that Pure Noise has released.”

On November 11th, Cloud Nothings will begin their winter tour with a stop at Rochester, New York. After sweeping the continent of North America, the band will conclude the tour with a show at Toronto’s Danforth Music Hall.

Listen to ‘Final Summer’ by Cloud Nothings below.