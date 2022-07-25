Climate Change activists glue themselves to a Sandro Botticelli painting in Itlay









Climate Change activists have continued their protesting spate of glueing themselves to historic works of art as the trend goes global. This time, a masterpiece by Sandro Botticelli housed in Italy is the sticky target.

Botticelli’s Primavera is considered one of the most important artworks from the Italian renaissance period. As such, it is the most famous painting on display in the Gallerie degli Uffizi in Florence.

On July 22nd, a man and two women from a climate activist group called Ultima Generazione glued themselves to the external cover of the painting before being dragged away by security guards.

The artwork was left undamaged and at this stage, it is unclear whether any charges have been brough against the protestors for their actions. However, it does signal that the trend of glueing yourself to a painting in protest is a growing one.

The National Gallery in London is just one of many other arthouses which have seen similar actions carried out in recent weeks as climate protestors look to change tact and make a point that so-called priceless artefacts seem to hold more value than everything else that will be affected by climate change.

In the aftermath of the peaceful protest, Ultima Generazione representatives issued a statement, declaring that they had “consulted restorers who advised us to use a glue suitable for glass and frames” and never intended any damage.

They have firmly asserted that their intent was to entreaty governments to “immediately stop reopening disused coal plants and halt any new oil and gas extraction projects.”

Adding: “In the same way that we defend our artistic heritage, we should be dedicated to the care and protection of the planet that we share with the rest of the world.”

The statement also hinted that they do not intend to stop and further protests in museums would follow. With the trend already rampant in Britain, global galleries will be looking into ways to mitigate the climate change activism movement.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.