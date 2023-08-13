The classic rom-com Quentin Tarantino calls “perfect”









American filmmaker Quentin Tarantino is one of the most vocal cinephiles in the movie industry. The director never shies away from discussing his favourite works of cinema, whether that be a classic blockbuster or a niche 1960s B-movie.

The Pulp Fiction director entered mainstream consciousness in the early 1990s with his debut feature Reservoir Dogs. He impressed critics with his use of witty dialogue and stylised violence, and the movie was recognised as a landmark of independent cinema. In turn, Tarantino was lauded as one to watch, and soon enough, he was receiving offers to direct some of the ’90s’ biggest flicks, such as Men in Black.

However, the filmmaker has always remained loyal to his own ideas, instead releasing movies which feel unmistakeably Tarantino, regardless of genre. Over the tears, has plucked inspiration from auteurs that came before him, encouraging him to make movies that don’t yield to the needs of executives. In turn, Tarantino has crafted an idiosyncratic style which has amassed millions of fans across the globe.

Tarantino wouldn’t have such a vast catalogue of cinematic influences drilled into his mind if not for his tenure as a video store worker, where he used his shifts to teach himself everything he needed to know about movies. He once told BBC News, “When people ask me if I went to film school, I tell them, ‘No, I went to films’.”

Unsurprisingly, Tarantino has many strong opinions on movies, which he is not afraid to share. While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the director once revealed the seven films he believes are simply “perfect,” revealing greater insight into the pieces of cinema that have shaped his attitudes towards his craft.

While his list included blockbusters like Jaws and Back to the Future, Tarantino also selected a classic 1970s romantic comedy: Annie Hall. Directed by Woody Allen, the movie stars the filmmaker as Alvy Singer, a neurotic New Yorker who falls in love with Diane Keaton’s quirky Annie Hall. However, Alvy, often addressing the camera directly, spends the movie figuring out what went wrong as their relationship inevitably crumbles.

Annie Hall marked a shift in Allen’s career towards greater maturity, with the movie taking a step forward from his previous lighthearted comedy films. While Annie Hall is jam-packed with humour, it saliently explores feminity and masculinity, as well as Alvy’s Jewish identity. Eloquently written, Annie Hall leaves an unforgettable impression on the viewer, making it one of the greatest romantic comedies ever made, a stance Tarantino appears to also subscribe to.