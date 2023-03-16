The classic rock band Robert Plant called “dull









Say what you like about Led Zeppelin, but they were never boring. From Satan worship and partying with pornstars to getting frisky with fish, Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, John Bonham and John Paul Jones were never far from some form of debauchery. They’ve come to encapsulate the glamour and excess of the 1970s rock scene. But even the wildest parties must come to an end. Here, Robert Plant discusses the classic rock band he felt lost their edge.

For Led Zeppelin, the end came on September 25th, 1980, when John Bonham was found dead by tour manager Benji LeFevre and bassist John Paul Jones. He’d been put to bed the evening before but had asphyxiated on his vomit during the night. After the drummer’s remains were cremated and his ashes interred on October 12th, 1980, the remaining members of Led Zeppelin spent two months debating whether to carry on without Bonham. On December 6th, they called it quits.

“We wish it to be known that the loss of our dear friend and the deep respect we have for his family, together with the sense of undivided harmony felt by ourselves and our manager, have led us to decide that we could not continue as we were,” they explained in a statement (via The Spokesman-Review).

It would be decades before the remaining members of Led Zeppelin would share the same stage again. In 2007, they reunited for the Ahmet Ertegun Tribute Concert, during which Bonham’s son Jason drummed for the group. Until then, however, frontman Robert Plant had expressed resistance towards reforming Zeppelin, using The Who as an example of how “dull” reunion tours can be.

“I was frightened of the bandwagon,” Plant told Rolling Stone. “I saw the Who trundled around the stadiums of America, and I found it so dull, obvious and sad. The fact that they carried on without [Keith] Moon was always a mystery to me, but the fact that they did it again and again, augmenting it with more and more musicians … I don’t want to be a part of that aspect of entertainment. I’ve played Vegas already.”