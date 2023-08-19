The classic movie Hugh Jackman has seen more than any other









Unanimously accepted by all comic book fans as the definitive Wolverine, Hugh Jackman has solidified his status as a true cultural icon. Ranging from Christopher Nolan’s The Prestige to the acclaimed 2012 film adaptation of Les Misérables, Jackman’s filmography is stacked with impressive projects that need no introduction. Even though a lot of people are currently focused on his return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, multiple works from his oeuvre remain a vital part of popular culture.

Like almost all great actors, Jackman discovered the magic of cinema during his formative years through masterpieces that had an indelible impact on his artistic consciousness. During an interview with Rotten Tomatoes, the X-Men star opened up about the films that shaped his journey as a performing artist and highlighted the early cinematic experiences which inspired him to enter the notoriously difficult industry in the future.

While reflecting on those early experiences, Jackman began by citing Robert De Niro’s mindblowing performance in Michael Cimino’s seminal 1978 Vietnam War drama The Deer Hunter. When asked about how it influenced his ideas of acting, he claimed that it completely changed his definition of the craft. Jackman said: “I saw that when I was 15, and that blew my mind about what was possible with acting. Yeah, that was a game-changer.”

Interestingly, Jackman also included Steven Spielberg’s Raiders of the Lost Ark in the same category: “It’s another game-changer for me. I saw it when I was 12, I think. 11 or 12. I just remember saying to my brother, ‘I didn’t know movies could make me feel like this.’ So it transported me. I believed in it. It was fun, it was funny, I was on the edge of my seat — everything about it. I remember saying that to him: ‘I didn’t know movies could make me feel like this.'”

However, there’s one particular gem that Jackman has watched more than any other film in the world, and it’s a completely understandable selection. He revealed that he’s been a lifelong fan of Caddyshack, the iconic Harold Ramis comedy which featured an incredible cast consisting of brilliant comedians like Rodney Dangerfield, Chevy Chase and Bill Murray.

Name it as one of his favourite movies of all time, alongside other classics like Singin’ in the Rain, Jackman added: “I’m going to have to say Caddyshack, because any movie you’ve seen 63 times has got to somehow rate. Admittedly, it wasn’t last year, but it was when I was younger, but I’m going to say Caddyshack. It’s just one of the greats.”

