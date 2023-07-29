The classic Pavement song that references Geddy Lee









Alongside his bandmates, Alex Lifeson and Neil Peart, Geddy Lee created one of the most influential bands of all time, Rush. The Canadian trio constructed a style that captured listeners’ hearts with their dynamic music and Peart’s lyrics that drew on everything from Ayn Rand to mythological themes.

In many ways, Rush is the band’s band, and there’s no surprise that everyone from Elliott Smith to Foo Fighters cites them as an influence. Elsewhere, Jane’s Addiction and Trent Reznor have also effused about the brilliance of Rush, demonstrating the broad reach that Rush’s music retains. Whilst, for the most part, the band operate ostensibly in the prog-rock realm, the skills of Lee, Lifeson and Peart, three incredibly accomplished musicians, are regarded as amongst the finest in their respective fields due to their dexterity.

Concentrating on Geddy Lee, his approach to the bass is incredibly distinctive. Dovetailing with Alex Lifeson’s guitar parts, Lee blends a soulful understanding of rhythm with a dedication to melody, working between the sounds of his bandmates to provide a pulsating undercurrent. Constantly busy on the fretboard, Geddy Lee’s oeuvre is an excellent reflection of the point that playing the bass doesn’t have to be a safe undertaking.

It says a lot that for Lee, melody significantly influenced whether he liked a bassist or not. “One common denominator for me was always the ability to play melodically and to enhance the song on a subterranean level,” he told Rolling Stone.

Lee added: “So I’ve always gravitated towards bass players that not only locked in with the rhythm section and helped move the song but also added some other level of musical interest that may not be as obvious. Usually, that comes out on secondary, tertiary and repeated listenings.”

Whilst it’s possible to wax lyrical for an age about Lee’s work on the four-string, another lauded part of his artistry is his vocals. Notably, playing the bass in such an accomplished way and singing simultaneously has been noted as one of his greatest triumphs. The Canadian produces a unique countertenor falsetto and resonant sound, which adds another compelling element to his band’s sonics. Although it has decreased with age, in his heyday, Lee possessed a three-octave vocal range, from baritone through tenor, alto and mezzo-soprano pitch ranges.

His distinctive vocal style is so famous that alternative rock heroes Pavement even referenced it in their classic 1997 single, ‘Stereo’. Taken from Brighten the Corners, the song is noted for its various references to popular culture, including the catchphrase of The Lone Ranger, “Hi-Ho Silver, Ride”. Yet, the most eye-catching is frontman Steven Malkmus’ reference to the high-pitched vocals of Geddy Lee.

In the track, he ponders just how Lee’s voice managed to reach such an elevated pitch, singing: “What about the voice of Geddy Lee / How did it get so high?” This is then followed by the question, “I wonder if he speaks like an ordinary guy?” The song takes an even more surreal turn when backing vocalist Bob Nastanovich replies, “I know him, and he does”.

As fans will know, in the video for the track, Malkmus’ queries are answered by a model squirrel in one of their most iconic moments.