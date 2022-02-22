Clarence Clemons' son sued for using father’s name to sell cannabis









The son of late saxophonist, Clarence Clemons, faces regular fines for using his father’s name and likeness to sell cannabis without permission from the family trust that manages his father’s assets.

Nick Clemons was sued last year over “Big Man Blazed Baked Goods,” which he launched in 2020, but he did not respond to the suit. A judge subsequently ordered him to cease such activity, but he refused. A federal court is holding Nick Clemons and his company, Big Man’s West LLC, in contempt of court. Clemons faces a daily $250 fine if he continues selling cannabis and related products.

“Defendants have taken no actions to comply with the order since receiving it,” according to U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp’s ruling. “They have not responded to any filing in this action [and] more troublingly … plaintiffs detail defendants’ extensive and ongoing violations of the order.”

Clemons has argued that the case is “frivolous” and that as a stakeholder in the family trust, you “cannot sue yourself.” He told Billboard that he is “not even considering” complying with the order but may eventually file a responding suit.

The family trust was set up just prior to Clarence Clemons’ death in 2011, and it names Nick and his three siblings as beneficiaries. Documents specified, however, that the trust itself retains the right to Clarence Clemons’ name and likeness until his youngest son, Jarod, turns 25 years old in 2023. The trust is currently represented by Brett Van Benthysen, Brian D. Caplan and Robert W. Clarida of the law firm Reitler Kailas & Rosenblatt LLC.

