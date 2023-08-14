Clarence Avant, pioneering entertainment figure, dead at 92









Clarence Avant, known as the ‘Black Godfather’ in the entertainment business, has died aged 92. As of yet, his cause of death isn’t revealed.

In a shared statement, his daughter Nicole, her husband Ted Sarandos and their son Alexander wrote of his passing: “It is with a heavy heart that the Avant/Sarandos family announce the passing of Clarence Alexander Avant. Through his revolutionary business leadership, Clarence became affectionately known as ‘the Black Godfather’ in the worlds of music, entertainment, politics, and sports.”

They continued: “Clarence leaves behind a loving family and a sea of friends and associates that have changed the world and will continue to change the world for generations to come. The joy of his legacy eases the sorrow of our loss. Clarence passed away gently at home in Los Angeles on Sunday, August 13, 2023.”

Avant began his career as a nightclub manager before becoming a record label boss, responsible for providing a platform for artists including Bill Withers and the late Sixto Rodriguez. In his later career, Avant chaired the board of Motown Records and became the first Black board member for PolyGram.

Outside of music, Avant worked as a political advisor for Presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George Bush and Barack Obama. He was also involved in the world of sports and played a key role in guiding Mohammed Ali as well as helping NFL legend Jim Brown break into Hollywood.

Avant was the subject of the 2020 documentary The Black Godfather, streaming on Netflix. Pharrell Williams helped with the soundtrack for the film, and said of Avant to The Wrap: “I had always just heard his name — All these people that he opened doors for talked about his immense power, his business acumen and the energy he brought to a room.”

The business mogul was best friends with Quincy Jones, and also godfather to his children. Speaking about their relationship, Jones once said to NBC: “It was love at first sight. Love and respect. He has no BS in him.”

Watch the trailer for The Black Godfather below.