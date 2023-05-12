Clairo shares ‘Live at Electric Lady’ EP









American singer-songwriter Clairo has become the latest artist to share a Live at Electric Lady EP for Spotify. The musician – born Claire Cottrill – recorded new tracks from her 2019 album Immunity and 2021’s Sling at the iconic New York recording studio.

Clairo fans will be familiar with many of the tracks on this new live album, as they’ve been performed for several years now, meaning her band know every note inside out and upside down. Discussing the new EP in a recent statement, Clairo said: “I’m extremely grateful to have had the opportunity to perform at Electric Lady. A huge thank you to everyone involved!”

Clairo follows the likes of Father John Misty, Muna, Japanese Breakfast and Perfume Genius in recording her own Electric Lady EP. The record arrives shortly after the Atlanta musician shared ‘For Now’, a demo released for the benefit of two non-profit organisations.

Clairo is set to perform alongside boygenius, Dijon, and Bartees Strange this summer for the travelling Re:SET concert series. You can listen to her Live at Electric Lady EP below.