City and Colour announces album 'Love Still Held Me Near'









City and Colour – the music project of acclaimed singer, songwriter and performer Dallas Green – has announced their highly anticipated seventh album The Love Still Held Me Near. The album will be released on Friday, March 31st, 2023, through Still Records, an imprint of Dine Alone Records. The album announcement was also accompanied by the album’s second single ‘Underground’, which is now available to stream.

Produced by Green and longtime collaborator Matt Kelly, the 12 songs that make up The Love Still Held Me Near were born from one of the most difficult periods of Green’s life. These include the death of a close friend in 2019, who Green provided a eulogy for in the video for the album’s lead single “Meant To Be”, which was released in November.

“The Love Still Held Me Near was born out of unimaginable loss and the subsequent journey through the grief and heartache that followed,” explains Green. “It’s about digging deep down into yourself and attempting to unearth hope and light in the things that can comfort you through those times. For me that has always been writing and recording music, so that’s exactly what I did.”

The new single “Underground” is built around the message of embracing life while we have it. The accompanying video was directed by Michael Maxis and is set to be the second in a series of made to accompany every song on the new LP. “Dallas’ walls are down on this album, and I wanted to capture that on film”, Maxxis said on the video’s inspiration.

Watch the new music video for “Underground” HERE:

With six previous studio albums, City and Colour has built up a passionate fanbase who connect with the depth of Green’s songs. The Love Still Held Me Near promises to show the songwriter revealing more of himself. It shall use textures, arrangements and soundscapes previously unexplored on Green’s records. Although born through navigating a trying time in Green’s life, it is an album of hope and redemption.

In addition to new merchandise, The Love That Held Me Near will be released on seven exclusive variants of vinyl. These include Gold Nugget, Milky Clear, and White Marble. Each vinyl variant is packaged in a wide spine jacket with spot gold foil gloss and two die cut printed inserts.

The Love Still Held Me Near Tracklist:

Meant to Be

Underground

Fucked it Up

The Love Still Held Me Near

A Little Mercy

Things We Choose to Care About

After Disaster

Without Warning

Hard, Hard Time

The Water is Coming

Bow Down to Love

Begin Again

The Love Still Held Me Near can be pre-ordered HERE.

Watch the music video for “Meant To Be” HERE.