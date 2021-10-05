Circle Jerks announce mammoth US tour









Hardcore punk heroes, Circle Jerks, have announced their first North American tour in over 15 years. It will cover every corner of America and will continue through the winter into spring 2022. Not only is the news that Circle Jerks are touring incredibly exciting, but it is who they are taking on the road with them that has also pipped the interest of fans.

Across the tour, fans will get the opportunity to see Adolescents, Negative Approach, Municipal Waste and 7SECONDS, at different points. Furthermore, there is a one-off at the Hollywood Palladium with the Bouncing Souls scheduled for the final day of the tour next May.

The group’s current lineup includes Keith Morris (vocals), Greg Hetson (guitar), Zander Schloss (bass) and Joey Castillo (drums). For those who recognise the name Joey Castillo, he was the drummer of desert-rock icons, Queens of the Stone Age from 2002 to 2012.

The band were formed in 1979 by former Black Flag frontman Keith Morris and guitarist Greg Hetson. Originally called the Bedwetters, they went on to become one of the most influential punk bands of all time. Last October, they reissued a 40th-anniversary edition of their 1980 debut album, Group Sex.

In other news, the band’s long term bassist, Zander Schloss, has this week announced his debut solo album Song About Songs. The liner notes to the album, written by veteran music critic, Chris Morris say: “Played tenderly, with a striking intimacy, the subtle and affecting material on Song About Songs may well come as a surprise to listeners who know Zander Schloss only from three decades of bash-it-out work with the Circle Jerks and other punk units.”

Morris concludes: “Here, we get a long-overdue look at a hitherto unheard side of his musical personality. It bears the thrill of discovery.” Get the full tour information here.

Listen to Group Sex below.

