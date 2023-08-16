Cillian Murphy wishes he could have starred in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Interstellar’: “It broke my heart”









Oppenheimer‘s Cillian Murphy has named Interstellar as the one Christopher Nolan film he wishes he had starred in.

In a new interview, Murphy selected the director’s 2017 space drama starring after being asked if there was one Nolan film he wishes he had been a part of.

“I adore Interstellar just because I find it so emotional,” Murphy said to The Independent. “I remember seeing it in the cinema when I had little kids. It just had a big impact on me. It broke my heart. I love watching his films when I’m not in them because you don’t have to freak out about the size of your ears, or whatever.”

However, Murphy also said that the “right people” were cast in the film, so he feels no bitterness towards the project. Starring Matthew McConaughey, the film features an ex-NASA pilot enlisted for a mission to find a habitable planet beyond our solar system. Other cast members include Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Bill Irwin, Ellen Burstyn, Matt Damon, and Michael Caine.

Additionally, Murphy claimed Interstellar or Dunkirk would be perfect for an Oppenheimer double bill feature: “You could go Interstellar, which is very… explores similar scientific, physic themes. Or you could watch Dunkirk, which is also set in World War II.”

“Dunkirk is shorter, so that might be a good match ‘cause it’s like an hour-and-a-half, and then you can go into [Oppenheimer],” he added.

The actor is a huge cinephile, and recently demonstrated this admiration for the form when he and Nolan appeared in the Video Club for the French publication Konbini as part of the promotional campaign for Oppenheimer.

In the conversation, Murphy chose Mathieu Kassovitz’s 1995 crime drama La Haine as one of his favourite titles: “La Haine, one of my favourites. I showed it to my kids recently, this movie. They were absolutely knocked out, I mean, I think it’s a masterpiece.”

He continued: “It hasn’t aged, it’s still as relevant, incredibly shot, and the black and white again. I saw that when I was… ’95… yeah, then I was just, I hadn’t even become an actor then, I was just kind of into films. I remember I had a La Haine t-shirt and everything, there was a special edition DVD box set that I had; I was obsessed with it. The score and that as well is amazing, amazing performances.”