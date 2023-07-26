Cillian Murphy calls Tom Hardy “one of the best actors in the business”









Actor Cillian Murphy is all the rage at the moment. After several successful years playing Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders and a number of acclaimed feature films, Murphy has launched a significant appeal for an Academy Award, playing the lead role in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

However, Murphy is keen to deflect the many plaudits coming his way onto some of his contemporary actors, including another Nolan collaborator, Tom Hardy, who famously played the villain Bane in The Dark Knight Rises.

In a new interview with GQ, Murphy said, “He’s one of the best actors in the business. And we’ve developed this great trust and shorthand, and there’s a nice kind of chemistry, I think, between the two of us.”

As to whether Murphy has any plans to work with Hardy again, he added, “I’d love to work with him again. Maybe there’ll be a Peaky Blinders film. Maybe we’ll get to do it there. I’m not sure.”

However, Murphy was coy on whether a Peaky Blinders film was actually moving into realisation. “I have no update for you, man,” he said. “I’m waiting to hear, but it’s a tricky time with all these strikes and everything going on. I’ve always said that if there’s more story to tell, I’d be there.”

Tom Hardy played the character Alfie Solomons in Peaky Blinders alongside Murphy, joining the Birmingham-based crime series in the second season.

Check out a clip of Hardy performing in the series below.