Cillian Murphy on the future of Tommy Shelby and ‘Peaky Blinders’









Actor Cillian Murphy is known for playing Tommy Shelby in the BBC period drama series Peaky Blinders. The show has now come to an end, but Murphy recently appeared on the red carpet of the BAFTA to discuss the potential of Shelby and the show coming back to our screens at some point in the future.

“Oh, it’s kinda tough,” Murphy said. “You know, it takes a while to shake him off; he’s quite a strong personality, you know. But the thing is, it was just amazing writing. We had six seasons of incredibly brilliant writing, and that’s just a gift for any actor, you know?”

Murphy was then asked about the potential Peaky Blinders film, to which he said, “Hopefully, yeah. Listen, if there are more stories to tell, you know, I’m going to be there,” he added, “but I don’t have any specific updates, and I have no exclusive I can give you I’m afraid.”

Interviewer Michelle Visage noted the gruesome end to Peaky Blinders and wondered how any potential future for Tommy Shelby might move forward. Murphy responded, “That’s the question we have to pose ourselves, really. But I’m up for it.”

So there might just be a new Peaky Blinders story coming soon.