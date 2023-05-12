Cillian Murphy on his favourite John Lennon album: “Every song on it is perfect”









Actor Cillian Murphy is known to be crazy about his music. A musician himself, his taste in tunes is widely celebrated, and he has gone on record a number of times to state his love for the Beatles and particularly their singer John Lennon.

When it comes to Murphy’s favourite Lennon album, he can’t look beyond his debut solo album, John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Murphy was asked what the best music he’s ever been recommended is. He replied, “So I’m a Beatles fanatic, a Beatles nut, and I have been ever since I was very young. My dad has been playing the Beatles since I was tiny.”

He added, “I don’t know what age I was, and I don’t know exactly who it was, but someone introduced me to the Plastic Ono Band, the John Lennon record. It’s probably one of my favourite records of all time. Probably my favourite solo Beatles record.” The record was originally released back in 1970 on Apple Records.

Reflecting on the particularities of the album, Murphy noted. “He was going through this kind of primal scream therapy at the time. He was just 29 or 30; they’d just broken up. Every single song on it is perfect and beautiful. Ringo’s playing the drums, Klaus Voorman on bass, and it’s got ‘God’, ‘Mother’, and ‘Isolation’, and I think it’s an underappreciated record, but I go back to it over and over again.”