Cillian Murphy picks his all-time favourite Fleetwood Mac song









Cillian Murphy is among the most renowned actors working today, having made a significant impact on popular culture through iconic productions such as 28 Days Later. However, he is mostly known for his fantastic performance as Tommy Shelby in the drama series Peaky Blinders which has won numerous accolades.

Over the course of his career, Murphy has collaborated with some of the greatest contemporary filmmakers – ranging from Ken Loach to Christopher Nolan. In fact, his upcoming collaboration with Nolan has managed to generate extensive discourse on all social media platforms and has captured the attention of film fans all over the world.

Titled Oppenheimer, Nolan’s new project will revolve around the life and career of J. Robert Oppenheimer who is often called “the father of the atomic bomb”. Murphy is set to take on the responsibility of playing the complex titular character alongside the likes of other stars such as Rami Malek, Matt Damon and Emily Blunt.

In an interview, Murphy was asked to name some of the songs that he considers to be his favourite. As an actor, he has drawn inspiration from various artistic mediums and music has always been a chief source of inspiration for him. Ranging from the Beatles to Velvet Underground, Murphy’s taste in art is fantastic.

His taste in cinema is equally brilliant as well, having cited The Night of the Hunter – the 1955 magnum opus by Charles Laughton as one of his favourite films of all time. Over the years, the reputation of the work has been re-evaluated many times but Robert Mitchum’s haunting performance left a lasting impression on Murphy.

When it comes to music, Murphy has a lot of top picks but he considers Fleetwood Mac to be one of his favourite bands of all time. Having a preference for the early years of Fleetwood Mac, the actor claimed that their 1969 song ‘Man of the World’ wasn’t just his favourite Fleetwood Mac song but also his favourite song of all time.

Describing the brilliance of the song, Murphy explained why he likes it so much: “This is my favourite track, always makes me and everyone else dance when I play it. Energy, positivity, arrogance, youth… I’ve always loved early Fleetwood Mac before Peter Green left. I love his guitar playing and his voice.”

