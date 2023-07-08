Cillian Murphy calls ‘Oppenheimer’ pressure “monumental”









The star of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy, has called the pressure he felt on the movie “monumental”.

Speaking to People magazine, Murphy’s co-star Emily Blunt stated that being in the film was like “summer camp,” referring to the fact that the ensemble cast lived together in New Mexico during the duration of the shoot. “We were all in the same hotel in the middle of the New Mexican desert,” Blunt added, “We only had each other. Me and Matt [Damon] were roommates and we were like, ‘Let’s go to have dinner’”.

Despite this, Murphy was largely absent, with Blunt stating, “the sheer volume of what he had to take on and shoulder is so monumental”.

Supporting Blunt, Damon, her co-star, stated, “Of course he didn’t want to come and have dinner with us…He couldn’t. His brain was just too full”.

Murphy stars in Oppenheimer alongside a mammoth ensemble cast that includes the likes of Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Rami Malek, Dane DeHaan and Matthew Modine, among others.

Oppenheimer opens in theatres on July 21st, the same day as Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and Michael Cera.

Take a look at the trailer for the movie below.