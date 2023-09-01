Cillian Murphy announces return to BBC 6 Music









Cillian Murphy has announced the return of Cillian Murphy’s Limited Edition to BBC 6 Music, after discussing the series with Nemone on the station’s morning show.

Murphy told Nemone, who was sitting in for Lauren Laverne, that he was “thrilled to be back” on his “favourite radio station in the world”, adding: “The show will be a sound collage of new, old and limited edition tunes for your discerning ears… can’t wait.”

The new series will see Murphy discuss some more of his favourite music, bringing listeners a nocturnal playlist to end the weekend as he shares why they each hold a special place in his life.

The first series of Cillian Murphy’s Limited Edition aired in autumn 2020, with the second in autumn 2021. Artists whose records were featured included David Bowie, Laura Marling, Marvin Gaye, Nick Cave, Nina Simone, Patti Smith, Pixies, PJ Harvey, Prince, The Stooges, Thin Lizzy, Wu-Lu, and many more.

Murphy has also been enjoying the recent box office success of Oppenheimer, which also demonstrated his love for music with its attire inspired by Bowie’s ‘Thin White Duke‘ persona.

“We worked very closely with our costume designer to design the clothes,” the actor told MTV Movies, “And particularly, I wanted to get his silhouette. He was very fragile, he was very, very slim and I wanted to get that silhouette right”.

He said the production team drew from a variety of different sources, adding: “Chris sent me a couple of shots of David Bowie, certain periods in David Bowie’s career, like ‘Thin White Duke’ and around ‘Young Americans’ time”.

The new BBC 6 Music ten-part series will be broadcast on Sundays, 10pm-12am, from 17th September.