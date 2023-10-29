‘Cigarettes and Valentines’: Inside Green Day’s lost hit









The early 2000s was far from the best time to be a member of Green Day. Although the pop-punk power trio had been making some of the most adventurous music of their career since the creation of Dookie, the album Warning marked a commercial low point for them, leading to the band taking a break for a few years before coming back strong on their next record. Looking to re-energise themselves yet again, the band came forward with everything they had and made a pop-punk classic…we just never got to hear it.

During the production of the band’s next album, the idea was to bring everything back to basics. Having toyed with the sounds of folk-rock on their last album and experimenting with different sounds across every track, Billie Joe Armstrong thought it was time to return to the sound they loved, working alongside Rob Cavallo once again to make their next project.

While the band had the ideal song ‘Cigarettes and Valentines’ to act as the face for the album, the entire project went up when the band got to the mixing stages. Although the band had everything down on a CD, they returned to the studio to find that all of the masters of their next project had been stolen.

Even though the band were ready to start back at square one and record everything over again, Cavallo gave them a proposition when they returned. Thinking that they could outdo what they had already laid down, Cavallo thought they should dream bigger than usual, which resulted in Armstrong going further into the political world.

Having dabbled in political writing on Warning on tracks like ‘Macy’s Day Parade’ and ‘Minority’, Armstrong became fixated on what he saw as a huge backward step in American history with the election of George W. Bush as president. Looking to write a song that would spit in the face of the conservative demographic leading the country into the Iraq War, Armstrong penned ‘American Idiot’ immediately afterwards, getting his point across with just a handful of chords.

Thinking that he hit on something huge, the band would sculpt a rock opera around the concept, using each song as a different look into the American experience around the turn of the century. While the band were ready to put most of Cigarettes and Valentines into the vault, the song would finally get a release of sorts a few years down the road.

After making a follow-up rock opera with 21st Century Breakdown, the band’s next live album, Awesome as Fuck, would feature the debut performance of ‘Cigarettes and Valentines’ in front of an audience. Even with the various live flair-ups, the sound of the record feels like a perfect melding of American Idiot’s bombast paired with the fundamental nastiness of Dookie, featuring a breakneck tempo and Armstrong screaming his guts out towards the end of the tune.

Outside of the signature song of the abandoned project, other tunes from the aborted album would also see the light of day, with Armstrong saying that parts of the song ‘Youngblood’ off Revolution Radio contain sketches that were worked on for Cigarettes and Valentines. Since those versions of songs have been reworked into other new songs, though, there’s a slim chance that fans will ever hear the original tapes the band used before going operatic.