Ciaran Hinds and Rory Kinnear to join ‘Rings of Power’ season two cast









Amazon Prime is widening the cast for their Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power TV series. Actors Ciaran Hinds and Rory Kinnear have now joined proceedings, as well as Tanya Moodie, all of whom will take on recurring roles in the divisive show exploring the second age of Middle-Earth.

The next season of the Lord of the Rings spin-off is now in production, and several names have already been added to the new cast, including Calam Lynch, Oliver Alvin-Wilson, Stuart Bowman, Gavi Singh Chera, William Chubb, Kevin Eldon, Will Keen, and several others.

Irish actor Ciaran Hinds has a prolific career behind him and has starred in several roles both on stage and on screen, including Road to Perdition, Munich, There Will Be Blood, Harry Potter, Silence and Belfast. Hinds has also worked with the Royal National Theatre and the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Rory Kinnear, meanwhile, has worked largely in theatre, especially with the Royal Shakespeare Company and in 2014, he won an Olivier Award for ‘Best Actor’ when he portrayed Iago in the National Theatre’s production of William Shakespeare’s Othello. On-screen, Kinnear is perhaps best known for playing Bill Tanner in the James Bond films Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre and the most recent movie, No Time to Die.