CHVRCHES and The Cure perform 'Just Like Heaven' live









CHVRCHES and Robert Smith might be the unlikely combination you never knew you needed, and if that’s how you feel, you aren’t the only one. In fact, the consensus seems to be pretty clear on this ingenious pairing, winning them an NME award for their song ‘How Not to Drown’.

Since their collaboration was made via email correspondence, they didn’t even meet in person until they began rehearsing for the show. At the award show, they performed their single together, which took home the Best Song By A UK Artist prize.

In addition to playing their song together, they also laid down a rendition of The Cure’s ‘Just Like Heaven’ with Lauren Mayberry and Robert Smith trading vocals. When Mayberry was asked about what it was like to work with the icon, she offered a silly hyperbole, “Shit myself, to be honest.”

In addition to performing their new single and The Cure’s classic, they also played CHVRCHES’ original song, ‘Asking for a Friend’.

When asked about working with Robert Smith, Ian Cook of CHVRCHES sais, “He was very into collaborating and working with us on the details. He’s a very funny, really lovely guy — which I hoped he would be!”

If you want to check out this dream team collaboration, you can listen to their NME winning song ‘How Not to Drown’ and watch their performance of ‘Just Like Heaven’ right here.