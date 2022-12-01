Chubby and the Gang share a slice of festive hardcore with 'Violent Night (A Christmas Tale)'









London-based harcore outfit Chubby and the Gang have released a new festive single titled ‘Violent Night (A Christmas Tale)’. The cut is featured on their upcoming double A-side release Chubby and the Gang presents: A Christmas.

Featured alongside ‘Red Rag to a Bull’, ‘Violent Night’ is set for release on December 14th via Partisan. Discussing the new single, frontman Charlie Manning-Walker said: “I wrote this Xmas song sitting in my van freezing cold waiting to start work during the holidays. Because I’m tired of hearing the same four songs on repeat over the season.”

The band are set to celebrate the release of their new single with a special show at London’s Lower Third on December 15th, their first with an all-new lineup consisting of Manning-Walker, guitarist Will Goodey, bassist Geoff Wilcox and drummer Lee Munday.

At the start of the year, Chubby and the Gang shared their Labour of Love EP, with lead single ‘Who Loves Ya (Coup d’Etat)’ arriving on Valentine’s Day. Their second LP, The Mutt’s Nutts, was released in September 2021.

Pre-pandemic, the rockers had already cultivated a devoted following. The release of their debut album, Speed Kills, won praise from The Rolling Stones and cemented them as the darlings of the indie press. 2020 took the wind out of their sails somewhat, but they’re back and bolder than ever. Make sure you check out ‘Violent Night (A Christmas Tale)’ above.