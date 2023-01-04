Christopher Waltz channels evil in teaser for new show 'The Consultant'









Christopher Waltz will star as an evil consultant in the aptly titled new Prime Video dark comedy thriller The Consultant. Based on a 2015 novel of the same name by Bentley Little, the series will premiere on February 24th 2023.

In the new teaser trailer, Waltz channels his experience of playing terrifying characters to portray Regus Patoff, who attempts to control the employees at a gaming company he is hired to improve. In one clip, he states, “If it helps you to see me as a monster, so be it.”

The logline for The Consultant reads, “When a new consultant, Regus Patoff (Christoph Waltz), is hired to improve the business at the App-based gaming company CompWare, employees experience new demands and challenges that put everything into question… including their lives.”

Tony Basgallop created the show and served as showrunner and executive producer alongside Waltz, director Matt Shakman, Steve Stark and Andrew Mittman. Besides Waltz, the eight-episode series stars Nat Wolff, Brittany O’Grady and Aimee Carrero.

Watch the trailer below: