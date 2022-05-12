Christopher Walken joins cast for 'Dune: Part 2'









Denis Villeneuve’s Oscar-winning adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi novel Dune has grabbed the attention of the nation since its release, and with the second part underway, the castmembers are returning and joining up, and this includes Christopher Walken, who has signed on for the role of Emperor Shaddam IV.

Walken isn’t the only newcomer to the cast. The actor joins Florence Pugh and Austin Butler as recent additions. Pugh is set to play Princess Irulan, the daughter of the Emperor. Butler, meanwhile, is slated for the role of Feyd-Rautha, a favourite character that fans missed in the first half of the story, and has since been added to the second part.

As for the production of the film itself, Villeneuve has previously said: “A lot of the work has been done already regarding design, casting, locations, and writing.” This makes sense, as they were almost immediately given the green light for the sequel after the success of Dune, and it’s based on existing source material, as is the first instalment. However, with about a year in production, the release date for the film is set for October 20th, 2023.

As for the rest of the cast, Walken, Pugh, and Butler will be joining Timothee Chalamet who plays Paul Atreides, Zendaya who plays Chani, Oscar Isaac who plays Duke Leto Atreides, Charlotte Rampling who plays Gaius Helen Mohiam, Jason Momoa who plays Duncan Idaho, Javier Bardem who plays Stilgar, Rebecca Ferguson who plays Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin who plays Gurney Halleck, and Dave Bautista who plays Glossu ‘Beast’ Rabban.

Although we’ll be waiting more than a year for the next Dune film, you can get caught up by streaming the first Dune film on HBO Max, Hulu, and other available streaming platforms.