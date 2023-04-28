Christopher Robin strung out in R-rated ‘Winnie the Pooh’ series









After entering the public domain, the Winnie The Pooh storyline is entering into adult territory with its second iteration. In an upcoming series, the latest incarnation of the cast of characters from the Hundred Acre Woods will star Christopher Robin as a strung out 20-something.

As Variety reports, Pooh’s longtime friend will be completely different, stating that the series will, “take everything you think you know about Christopher Robin and Winnie the Pooh and create something completely fresh and undeniably funny”. The previous incarnation of the beloved bear was this year’s Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, which depicted the lovable cartoon character as a blood thirsty murderer.

In the logline for the new series, Robin will reside in New York, where he will be ” navigating his quarter-life crisis with the help of the weird talking animals who live beyond a drug-induced portal outside his derelict apartment complex, the Hundred Acres”.

The series will have a mix of both live action and animation with Conrad Vernon of Shrek 2 and Sausage Party fame directing the pilot episode. The animation is in development by both Boat Rocker Studios and Bay Mills Studios. As of yet, there has been no word on when production is due to start.