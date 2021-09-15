Christopher Nolan teams up with Universal for new Oppenheimer film







After the critical backlash that Christopher Nolan received for his latest project Tenet, Nolan has decided to move on from the bitter experience. In order to do that, the celebrated filmmaker has set his sights on a completely new project which is shrouded in mystery at the moment. Even though most fans are eager to find out what’s next and forget about Tenet, Nolan has defended his artistic vision in the recent sci-fi film.

In an interview, Nolan said: “I think there’s a really productive relationship between the medium and the physical reality of time and the idea of time that we all live in. So I’ve been dealing with this in my films for years and I had this visual notion of a bullet that’s in a wall, being sucked out of the wall, and into the barrel of the gun it was fired from.”

He also explained the evolution of the idea through the years, claiming: “I put the image in Memento, my early film, as a metaphorical idea or a symbol of the structural notion of the film. But I always harboured this desire to create a story in which the characters would have to deal with that as a physical reality. And that eventually grew over the years into Tenet.”

According to multiple reports, Christopher Nolan is set to make a new film about the Second World War which will revolve around the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer and his contributions towards the creation of the atom bomb. Nolan has moved away from his longtime collaborator Warner Bros. and has agreed to go ahead with a partnership between him and Universal Studios for this exciting project.

The director argued: “The idea that you’d watch a large-scale studio blockbuster and come out feeling like maybe there are things I didn’t understand that I should go back and take a look at or whatever. I think that’s kind of fun. And as an audience member, I’ve always enjoyed movies that, if you want to see it a second time, you’re going to see a different movie.”

Adding, “You’re going to see different layers in it. … My job as a filmmaker is to make sure that the first time you see the movie, you are entertained and you are gripped and that, you can’t lose sight of.”

While there are no release dates for Nolan’s new Oppenheimer film yet, some sources have claimed that Cillian Murphy is attached to the project.

