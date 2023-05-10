Christopher Nolan recently picked his favourite moment in the movie business









After reshaping modern cinema with his epics, Christopher Nolan is returning to the big screen with Oppenheimer, exploring the man who helped build the nuclear bomb.

When working on the film, Nolan mentioned one of his favourite moments in the movie business before the cameras for the upcoming movie were rolling.

During casting, Nolan said telling Cillian Murphy that he got the titular role was one of the most enjoyable experiences he had working. When talking to Murphy, Nolan was enthused about the casting, saying (via Entertainment Weekly), “To be able to pick up the phone, and call you, and be like, ‘This is the one where you carry the movie and really get to show what you can do,’ it’s honestly one of my favourite moments in the movie business, when I had that conversation with you”.

Murphy has had a history of working with Nolan, making appearances in films such as Inception and a recurring role in The Dark Knight series playing the Scarecrow.

Leading up to his casting, Murphy talked about the pressure that comes with playing a lead character, explaining, “I’ll always turn up for Chris, no matter what the part is, but, secretly, it’s a dream to play a lead part. There was no preamble or anything, I just got the call. So it was incredibly exciting, and daunting, and terrifying, all at the same time”.

Murphy would go on to call the script for the film one of the best scripts that he has ever read for. Oppenheimer is set to hit theatres on July 21st, 2023.