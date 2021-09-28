Why Christopher Nolan will never make a comedy film







Christopher Nolan was the chosen one. He was the filmmaker who was supposed to revitalise the film industry by releasing his sci-fi epic Tenet after the disruptions caused by the pandemic in 2020. Far from being epic, Tenet ended up as a convoluted mess that received severe critical backlash and failed to convince film enthusiasts who returned to theatres after a year only to witness an incomprehensible spectacle.

Despite the fact that Tenet was panned by fans and critics alike, Nolan maintained that the movie was an entertaining project. He argued: “The idea that you’d watch a large-scale studio blockbuster and come out feeling like maybe there are things I didn’t understand that I should go back and take a look at or whatever. I think that’s kind of fun.”

Adding, “As an audience member, I’ve always enjoyed movies that, if you want to see it a second time, you’re going to see a different movie. You’re going to see different layers in it… My job as a filmmaker is to make sure that the first time you see the movie, you are entertained and you are gripped and that, you can’t lose sight of.”

In a relatively recent interview, Nolan was asked whether he would venture into the realm of comedy but he dismissed the question by stating that all his films fell under that genre: “Oh, they’re all comedies,” he said, before continuing. “To be perfectly honest, nothing frightens me more than the concept of doing a comedy when I see what these great comedic filmmakers are up against.”

“You put a couple of jokes in in a serious film and if they don’t land, you just cut them out,” Nolan explained. “The idea of constructing an entire narrative that’s totally at the mercy of the audience’s comedic response to it [is] an extraordinary thing that they do. It’s a real high wire act [that] I admire tremendously but wouldn’t ever want to step into that arena.”

After the failure of Tenet, Nolan is currently working on a period piece set during World War II which will focus on the figure of J. Robert Oppenheimer and his contributions towards the creation of the atom bomb.

While there are no release dates for Nolan’s new Oppenheimer film yet, some sources have claimed that Cillian Murphy from Peaky Blinders is attached to the project.

