Christopher Nolan named his favourite James Bond actor









The James Bond films have had a big influence on Christopher Nolan who grew up watching those early gems. According to the director, The Spy Who Loved Me – starring Roger Moore – was one of the first films which introduced him to the magic of cinema and sparked a lifelong interest that would become his career in the future.

As a result, Nolan has often been touted as a potential director for a James Bond film and he has been trying to get in on the action for years. Nolan even claimed that he had engaged in long conversations about working on a Bond project with producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson on multiple occasions over the course of his career.

The acclaimed filmmaker has also confessed that the influence of James Bond bleeds into his own work. In an interview from 2010, Nolan admitted that he has borrowed a lot from them: “I’ve been plundering ruthlessly from the Bond movies in everything I’ve done, forever. They’re a huge influence on me.”

Nolan has always been interested in utilising the cinematic medium’s full potential for displaying grandiose visions and to him, Bond films were the perfect representation of that mesmerising phenomenon. They “stood for the promise of being taken some place bigger than you could have imagined,” Nolan declared.

He has even said that Inception was his own “Bond movie” while fans have decided to dub his latest project Tenet as his unofficial Bond film. In the case of Inception, Nolan was directly influenced by one particular Bond film which he said was his favourite James Bond flick of all time – On Her Majesty’s Secret Service starring George Lazenby.

However, his favourite James Bond actor is a different one and is not among the popular choices such as Sean Connery or even Daniel Craig. Instead, Nolan said that his favourite actor to step into the shoes of James Bond was Timothy Dalton and that The Living Daylights as well as Licence to Kill were two of the greatest James Bond adventures.

