Christopher Nolan explains how Robert Pattinson influenced ‘Oppenheimer’









Christopher Nolan, the director of the forthcoming biopic about the father of the atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer, has discussed how Robert Pattinson influenced the making of his film.

Speaking to Tara Hitchcock, the director stated how Pattinson inspired him to study the life of the American theoretical physicist. The pair worked together during the making of the 2020 movie Tenet, a complex time-travel heist movie.

“Yeah, Rob, off the back of Tenet, where we refer to Oppenheimer, and I had wrote a thing about this incredible moment that Oppenheimer and the scientist of the Manhattan Project had where they could not completely eliminate the possibility that when they triggered that first gadget, that first atomic device, they might start the chain reaction that would destroy the world,” he stated.

Continuing, Nolan stated: “We used that as a metaphor for Tenet, which Rob was in. As a wrap gift, he gave me a book of Oppenheimer‘s speeches from the 1950s, where you’re reading these great intellects trying to deal with the massive consequences of the way in which they’ve changed life forever, for all of us”.

This was the moment in which Nolan was sold by the idea of making the biopic story, adding: “I really got hooked and got hooked on the story”.

Despite Oppenheimer starring countless Hollywood stars, including Cillian Murphy, Benny Safdie, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr, Pattinson, unfortunately, couldn’t reshuffle his schedule to appear in Oppenheimer.

Take a look at the interview between Nolan and Tara Hitchcock below.