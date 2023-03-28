Christine McVie’s favourite song by The Beach Boys









The late Fleetwood Mac musician Christine McVie spent three years in a complex relationship with The Beach Boys’ Carl Wilson. At the time, she’d recently divorced John McVie, and after meeting Wilson during the recording process of Tusk, they embarked upon a romance which was just the tonic she needed.

“Dennis walked into the studio one night and whisked me off my feet,” McVie once said to Rolling Stone. “It was probably the experience of a lifetime. Dennis was such a character. Half of him was like a little boy, and the other half was insane. A really split personality”. Wilson even moved into her home in Coldwater Canyon, and McVie penned the Fleetwood Mac song, ‘Only Ever You’, about their love affair.

McVie even went on the road with The Beach Boys and considered making a collaborative album with her partner during their time as a couple. Although their relationship was plighted by Wilson’s crippling addiction problems, which left it destined for disaster, the late Fleetwood Mac star still held precious memories of their time together.

She said in 2004: “He was very charismatic, great looking, very charming, very cute — if you can call a guy with a beard and a voice like Satan ‘cute’. He used to draw people into his life, strangers off planes and off the streets, and they’d become his best friends.”

The couple parted ways, and Wilson died in tragic circumstances shortly afterwards. In 2013, McVie opened up about her relationship with the Beach Boy during an appearance on BBC Radio 2 and revealed her favourite song by the group was ‘God Only Knows’. She explained: “Many years ago, I was going out with Dennis Wilson for a couple of years or so. I went on the road with him. I just adored Carl [Wilson]. I thought was the most wonderful man, he had the sweetest voice in the world, he sounded like an angel, and that was my favourite song.”

The track is also a personal favourite of Paul McCartney, who once said: “‘God Only Knows’ is one of the few songs that reduces me to tears every time I hear it. It’s really just a love song, but it’s brilliantly done. It shows the genius of Brian.”

He added: “I’ve actually performed it with him and I’m afraid to say that during the soundcheck I broke down. It was just too much to stand there singing this song that does my head in and to stand there singing it with Brian.”

McVie’s relationship with Wilson suffered more difficult moments than blissful ones, yet, she still clung tightly to the latter. Additionally, the time she spent touring with The Beach Boys was another eye-opening experience, and ‘God Only Knows’ continued to soundtrack her life for many decades after he departed from the world.